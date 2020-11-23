Chiefs Frankie Carogioello Heads to Miami (Ohio) Next Season

Chilliwack/Oxford,Ohio (with files from @MiamiOH_Hockey) – The Miami University men’s hockey coaching staff announced the addition of four student athletes to the squad for the 2021-22 season. This first-year class includes three forwards and one defenseman, and is one of the most exciting classes in program history. The class is composed of Primo Self (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Nick Donato (Lake Forest, Ill.), Frankie Carogioello (Woodbridge, Ont.) and Red Savage (Scottsdale, Ariz.).

Frankie Carogioiello, Forward, 5-10, 170lbs, Woodbridge, Ontario, Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)

Prior to Miami: Playing with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL for his senior season … assistant captain for St. Andrews College during his last two seasons … tallied 11 goals and 37 assists for 48 points during the 2019-20 campaign. Personal: Full name is Frankie Carogioello … born on June 21, 2002 … son of Nella and Alonzo … intends to major in Sport Management and Leadership.