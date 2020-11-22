UPDATE – School Trustee Neufeld Uses “R” Word to Describe Chilliwack Newspaper Reporters – Fellow Trustee Defends Action – Petition Started

Chilliwack – The acrimonious relationship that Chilliwack School Trustee Barry Neufeld has had with media and in particular, the Chilliwack Progress newspaper (owned by Black Press) has been well documented.

There will always be stress between some public officials and media but this latest stand by Neufeld has caused a social media firestorm.

After a Facebook post on Thursday, Neufeld used language that could get him into legal trouble. Using the “R” word towards two reporters, one who covers the School Board beat, as well as the Progress editor. This crossed a line of decorum.

He has since edited his comment to “radicals and then radical lefties”.

Neufeld’s edit history on FB indicates he changed the r-word to ‘radicals’ and then to ‘radical lefties’ about an hour after his original posting. pic.twitter.com/eS0sQoiVvf — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) November 20, 2020

Neufeld has always held controversial views towards SOGI-123, the LGBTQ2 community and does not share concerns about COVID, suggesting that it’s a contrived hoax.

Neufeld was recently ( and heavily) criticized for receiving a community hero award from the office of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl.

On Sunday November 22, Trustee Darrell Fergason defended Neufeld:

“In my 41+ years of media, I have seen and been the victim of some pointed barbs and yes the Progress is our competition, but this is way beyond anything I’ve seen. Yes Barry and I do not agree on many things, but slamming the media in this way… not acceptable” – Don Lehn News Director/CEO FVN Fraser Valley News and News Director chillTV.

A petition with change.org has started. After slandering our local paper and reporters, and continuing to be incredibly insensitive to any minority group in our community, I call for Barry Neufeld’s RESIGNATION, and PREFERABLY REMOVAL as School Trustee for SD33 for his continued use of offensive language and complete disregard for decency in our community.