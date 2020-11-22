Horror Movie to be shot in Maple Ridge – Tuesday November 24 – Watch for Spooky Smoke

Maple Ridge – There will be filming in a few locations in the Maple Ridge downtown core on Tuesday November 24. All film productions are required to follow all the COVID safety protocols as well as municipal safety protocols such as keeping fire-lanes clear. Parking signs will be put up in any areas, 24 hours in advance. They will have some parking near their locations including the stretch along Dewdney Trunk road.

Tuesday, November 24.

“Two Sentence Horror Stories”: Ridge Studio (119th) indoor and outdoor shots – there will be fake smoke in the late afternoon so don’t be alarmed. Fire Department has been advised.

“Crossword Mysteries”: Behind Shinobi Sushi and in front of Bhachu Orthopedic in the morning, then they move to outside the Randy Herman Building. They will have an RCMP constable with them as their actors are dressed like policemen with fake weapons and to provide some traffic control in the first location.

After these productions, there will be very limited film activity in the Memorial Peace Park/plaza area in December due to GLOW (lighting display).