Impact of New Health Orders on Chilliwack FC

Chilliwack (Andrea Laycock, Chilliwack FC Chairperson) – There has been nothing normal about this season at all and we apologize for that, like many of you the Chilliwack FC Executive and Staff wish things were “normal” and our programming could run as it should. The confusion, the constant change, and frustration is felt at all levels and Thursday’s new health orders issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry have added yet another layer for all to deal with as they went into effect.

A part of the orders was how all sports organizations operate for the next couple of weeks. While CFC are still waiting on travel verification from viaSport and BC Soccer for our U11-U18 players, the one thing that was made very clear was that CFC cannot have any spectators in or at the venues while there are games and training.

The Chilliwack FC Executive understands and feels your frustration and possible anger with this decision from the Provincial Health Office but please know this is not within the jurisdiction of sports organizations and is the only way we can keep the kids on the pitch, ice, and gym floors. The order is in place until December 7th and may possibly be extended further.

Please remember, Chilliwack FC’s current Return to Play COVID-19 policy is still in effect, which includes wearing masks/face shield into and out of the facility. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we make our way through these unprecedented times. We will continue to keep you apprised of updates to our procedures as new information becomes available.