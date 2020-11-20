Cultus Lake Construction for Parking Lot B – 38 Trees Removed and to be Replaced

Posted By: Don Lehn November 20, 2020

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Community Association) – The Cultus Lake Community Association went to Facebook to explain why 38 trees have been removed near Main Beach. This is to allow for the construction of parking Lot B.

The new configuration will allow for additional parking. New trees will be planted to replace the ones removed.

From Cultus Lake Park:

Recent wind storms had further damaged already weakened trees.

