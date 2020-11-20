chillTV’s Chill N Chat! “Rachel Caroline Plaza”, Season 2, Episode 7 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – It’s chillTV star Rachel Caroline Plaza! Trish N Jenny get into it with the host of Chilliwack Tonight! Learn a little bit about what makes this hip chick tick…and if you were ever considering checking out your own geneology “RCP” will give you the lowdown. Also this week is the ever-popular wine review segment, “Utterly Uncorked”, on location at the Lakeside Beach Club at Cultus Lake, featuring: https://www.redroosterwinery.com/ Red Rooster Winery or https://www.facebook.com/RedRoosterWine/ Cabernet Merlot 2016 https://www.facebook.com/LakesideBeac… Lakeside Beach Club “Treasure Trails” this week is more of a stroll, staying with beautiful Cultus Lake, with a ‘hidden’ prize generously provided by the Abbotsford Float House: https://floathouse.ca/float-house-abb… or https://www.facebook.com/FloatHouseAb…

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™