Chilliwack Chamber, BIA Ask Everyone To Wear A Mask #chilliwacktogether

Chilliwack – In a combined media release, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown BIA – Business Improvement Association, is asking everyone to wear a mask:

BC Announces New COVID-19 Directives



Face coverings will now be required in all retail and indoor spaces as part of new COVID-19 directives outlined by Dr. Bonnie Henry this week.



Mask Requirements

Face coverings are now mandatory in all public indoor settings and workplaces this includes stores, malls, grocery stores and coffee shops as well as restaurants and bars when not seated at a table.



Workplaces

Businesses are also being encouraged to make every effort to provide work from home options and to put a halt to plans to return staff to offices.



In workplaces masks will be required to be worn in all shared areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained including elevators, kitchens, hallways, and meeting rooms with more than four people.