Fraser Valley Bandits Re-Sign Kyle Julius As Head Coach & General Manager For Upcoming 2021 CEBL Season

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius, for its upcoming 2021 season. A decorated coach with a history of regular and postseason success with various domestic and international teams, Julius joined the Bandits in December 2019 and led the club to a second-place regular-season finish and a championship berth at the CEBL Summer Series.



Julius is currently in his second season of coaching the Formosa Dreamers, a Taiwan-based professional basketball team in the P.LEAGUE+. Julius joined the Dreamers in 2019 after three successful seasons with the Saigon Heat that saw the club qualify for its first-ever postseason. Julius left the Heat as the all-time winningest coach in team history.



In his first season with the Bandits, Julius coached Fraser Valley to be leaders in various regular and postseason statistical categories. The Bandits led the CEBL in point differential (+7) and placed second in points (87.7) and steals per game (10).



The CEBL is preparing for its third season in 2021 following the success of this past year’s Summer Series in St. Catharines, Ont., which saw a record 1.2 million viewers across Canada tune in to four days of live television programming on CBC.