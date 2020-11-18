UPDATE – APD ID Suspect of Hit and Run at West Oaks Mall – Victim Was 59 Year Old Woman

Abbotsford – November 18 UPDATE – AbbyPD wishes to thank the public for the many tips and video received in relation to the September 29th hit and run collision in the West Oaks Mall parking lot.

Major Crime Unit detectives now believe they have identified the van and driver involved in this incident. Charges are pending and AbbyPD will release further information at a later date.

OCTOBER 16 UPDATE – Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have released a composite sketch of the man they suspect was the driver involved in a recent hit and run incident in the West Oaks Mall parking lot. The collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian has left the victim, a 59-year-old Abbotsford woman, with serious, life-altering injuries.

The incident occurred on September 29, 2020 at approximately 7 pm. The victim was struck and seriously injured as she crossed at the pedestrian crosswalk in front of London Drugs.

The driver stopped, got out and spoke to people in the area. He then got back into his vehicle, leaving the victim to be tended to by passersby. It is believed that the driver parked nearby in the parking lot for a short time, but ultimately fled without providing assistance to the victim.

The victim’s daughter’s Nicole and Amber state, “It has now been over 2 weeks since the hit and run occurred. We can’t imagine how anyone could live with themselves, for this long, knowing that they have not only severely injured someone but greatly affected the life of their family and friends. If anyone has any suspicions at all, even if they aren’t 100% sure, please contact the AbbyPD!

Our Mom has been moved to the Abbotsford hospital for the remainder of her healing. Her condition has improved, however some of her injuries will severely impact her quality of life. We are especially concerned about her vision as she is already deaf.

Thank you all for the kind words and support. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers!”

The suspect vehicle is a late model, gray Dodge Caravan. The driver is approximately 5’6” to 5’10” tall, with gray or sandy coloured hair, between 50 and 60 years old, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was unshaven and was wearing tan pants.

Anyone with any information that would help police track down this driver is urged to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.

October 2 ORIGINAL STORY – On Tuesday evening (Sept. 29, 2020 at 7:05PM), Abbotsford Emergency Services were called to West Oaks Mall for the report of a hit and run involving a 59-year-old woman.

The vehicle involved was seen briefly stopping before leaving the scene.The pedestrian is currently in critical but stable condition in hospital.

AbbyPD is asking for the driver of the vehicle, who is aware of what occurred, to do the right thing and come forward and speak with the investigators.

AbbyPD Detectives have spoken with numerous witnesses, viewed CCTV footage and have a strong description of the suspect and vehicle.

The driver is described as: approximately 5’6” to 5’10”, 50-60 yrs old, medium build, unshaven at the time, wearing tan pants.

As the investigation moves forward, AbbyPD is requesting any additional drivers with dash cam footage from Sept. 29, 2020 between 6:50 pm -8:00 pm: in the West Oaks parking lot, along South Fraser Way between Canadian Tire and Gladwin Rd, along Emerson St. and Simon Ave, to call AbbyPD at 604-859-5225orto text the Department at 22973 (abbypd).

AbbyPD file 2020-38957