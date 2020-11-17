Wellington Natural Health – A Local Chilliwack Business Braving The COVID Challenge (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In this trying time for small business, Wellington Natural Health in Downtown Chilliwack is fighting the good fight.

Along the way, providing services that are desperately needed for these trying times. Alternative and Holistic Health services and products as well as Yoga.

Rose and David Blaich opened their studio off Chilliwack’s Five Corners back in the summer. Rose knows full well, the benefits of a positive approach to health concerns as she is a cancer survivor herself.

45919 Wellington Rd. Chilliwack – 604.701.5703

info@wellingtonnaturalhealth.ca

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/WellingtonNaturalHealth

From the website (which can be found here):

Both Rose and Dave grew up in the Fraser Valley. They attended the same high school but didn’t meet until they happened to be working for the same company years later. They have been inseparable ever since. Moving to the Okanagan for a few years then returning to the Fraser Valley to raise a family and be closer to their family and friends. They finally settled in Chilliwack in 2015 after the birth of their second daughter. They love the feeling of community that exists in Chilliwack, the boundless nature, and the beautiful views.

In 2017, Rose was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. This was a difficult time, but Rose and Dave’s family, friends, and the community pitched in to help with the kids and the day to day so Rose and Dave could focus on healing and themselves. They are grateful, every day, for these amazing souls that helped them through this time. Rose had treatments all over the lower mainland, from Abbotsford to North Vancouver, and was luckily able to find support for rehabilitation in Chilliwack. Rose and Dave wished there was one place that they could go to receive the support they needed during this time of recovery.

Rose and David Blaich

It’s Wellington Natural Health.