Sardis Neighbourhood Plan – Goes to Public Hearing on December 1

Chilliwack – NOVEMBER 17, UPDATE – Following a year-long comprehensive planning process and extensive community consultation, an Official Community Plan Amendment (OCP) is now proposed to incorporate the Sardis Neighbourhood Plan as a schedule in the OCP. The Plan builds on the objectives of the OCP and responds to concerns expressed by residents, providing more detailed policies to guide infill development, focusing on land use and development, housing, mobility, parks, the natural environment and urban design.

There has been expressed concern from locals that not enough green space and parks are in this amended plan.

A public hearing is scheduled for December 1. The November 17 agenda can be found here starting at page 157.

September 29, 2020 UPDATE – The City of Chilliwack is now in the final phase of the year-long planning and community engagement process.

It is the draft for the Sardis Neighbourhood Plan.

October 9, 2020 is the deadline for your comments on the plan that will move Sardis forward into 2040.

Due to COVID-19, the City cannot hold public meetings like they have in the past. To safely hear from you on the draft Plan, online interactive story boards and a survey combined in one, easy to use website are available by clicking the following link:

Draft Plan and Survey

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 3, 2019 – In September 2019, the City of Chilliwack hosted the first of a year long string of public meetings on the proposed Sardis Neighbourhood Plan. Over 300+ showed up at Sardis Elementary School for a quick video presentation and the next two hours were face to face meetings with city planners.

The FVN story on that presentation is here.

Chilliwack’s Official Community Plan (OCP) projects that close to 4,000 additional dwellings will be built in the Sardis area by 2040. The population is predicted to swell to over 130,000 by 2040. The city has been developing a Sardis Neighbourhood Plan to support future decision making and ensure new development considers the specific needs and desires of the neighbourhood.

A Public Workshop was November 4, 2019.

On September 25, 2019 over 300 residents attended the public meeting at Sardis Elementary and approximately 600 residents completed the online survey to provide input into the first phase of the planning process for a visionary plan that will shape the future of Sardis.

Now, we are bringing forward the information and priorities you shared in a highly interactive, facilitated workshop and you are invited to get involved. Participants will work in groups to discuss how best to integrate community priorities into the Sardis Neighbourhood Plan.

Themes to be discussed:

Mobility

Greenspace / Trails/ Environment

Housing

Commercial Services and Community Amenities

Workshop space is limited so please RSVP as soon as possible to planning@chilliwack.com for one of the following sessions (sessions will begin promptly at start times indicated):

Session 1: Carman United Church, 10:00am – 12:00pm, 7258 Vedder Road

Session 2: Sardis Fellowship Baptist Church, 2:15pm – 4:15pm (please note: doors are not open before 2pm), 45187 Wells Road

Session 3: Sardis Elementary School, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, 45775 Manuel Road