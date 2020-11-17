Chilliwack RCMP Need Info on Drive By Shooting – Wellington Avenue near Corbould Street

Chilliwack – On November 14, around 10:50 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of gunshots fired at a Honda CRV travelling on Wellington Avenue near Corbould Street.

As Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST), pursue the early stages of their investigation officers gathered evidence to associate a dark coloured sedan with bright headlights and loud exhaust system, travelling on Wellington Avenue behind the Honda CRV to the shooting.

RCMP investigators are reaching out to the public for anyone travelling on Wellington Avenue from Ashwell Street to Corbould Street or in the surrounding area on November 14, 2020 between 10 to 11 p.m. who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash cam to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

