Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit continues to ask for your assistance in locating 39-year-old Ryan Allan JEFFREY who has two out-standing arrest warrants for breaching his release conditions. He may be using a yellow ’08 Kawasaki motorcycle. Have info? Call 604-859-5225.
Related Articles
AbbyPD Need Witnesses To Mayfair Avenue Arson Attempt
Wind Storm Problems In The Valley – Compared To 2006, 2015
APD Execute Columbia Road Search Warrant – Uncovers $300K In Heavy Equipment, Drugs, Firearms
Abby PD/Abby Schools Lock Down – 4 Students Facing Weapons Charges
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Abby PD Searching for Ryan Allan Jeffrey on Out-Standing Domestic Violence Arrest Warrants"