Abbotsford to Receive Wind Storm Wallop Tuesday Morning, Chilliwack Could Be Spared

Fraser Valley (Environment Canada) – Expect another November windstorm, but for the most part, the western half of the Valley (including Abbotsford) will get the worst on Tuesday morning. A wind warning from Environment Canada continues for Abbotsford. Chilliwack does not have a warning but winds could gust between 40 and 60 km/h.

Warnings

12:06 AM PST Tuesday 17 November 2020

Wind warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Strong gusty winds are expected this morning.



A rapidly deepening area of low pressure will pass north of Vancouver Island this morning while a fast moving cold front crosses the south coast.



In advance of the cold front, strong sustained southeasterly winds are expected for coastal areas in proximity to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait. As the front races across the area, widespread and powerful gusty southerly winds will occur. Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible.



Winds will ease considerably following the passage of the cold front but will remain gusty into this afternoon.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Major widespread windstorm likely Tuesday morning. Gusts anywhere from 80-100 km/h are expected. The storm looks brief though but still, expect wind damage and widespread power outages if this storm materializes. #BCStorm — Abbotsford Weather (@cwaughweather) November 16, 2020