Abbotsford to Receive Wind Storm Wallop Tuesday Morning, Chilliwack Could Be Spared

Fraser Valley – Expect another November windstorm, but for the most part, the western half of the Valley (including Abbotsford) will get the worst on Tuesday morning. The Coquihalla will also get a overnight snow dump.

Major widespread windstorm likely Tuesday morning. Gusts anywhere from 80-100 km/h are expected. The storm looks brief though but still, expect wind damage and widespread power outages if this storm materializes. #BCStorm — Abbotsford Weather (@cwaughweather) November 16, 2020

Yeah, but hey Chilliwack is usually buried in snow during snow events due to its shelter from the southerly winds. Abbotsford usually changes to rain when they pick up. — Abbotsford Weather (@cwaughweather) November 16, 2020

Monday Night Rain ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Windy this evening. Temperature steady near 6. Tue sday 17 Nov ember Becoming cloudy in the morning with a few showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 70 in the morning then southwest 20 late in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low. Tuesday Night Rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low plus 5.

4:38 PM PST Monday 16 November 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.



15 to 20 cm of snow will fall tonight as a moist warm front associated with an intense low pressure moves across the area.