Abbotsford to Receive Wind Storm Wallop Tuesday Morning, Chilliwack Could Be Spared

Fraser Valley – Expect another November windstorm, but for the most part, the western half of the Valley (including Abbotsford) will get the worst on Tuesday morning. The Coquihalla will also get a overnight snow dump.
|Monday Night Rain ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Windy this evening. Temperature steady near 6.
|Tuesday 17 November
|Becoming cloudy in the morning with a few showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 70 in the morning then southwest 20 late in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.
|Tuesday Night
|Rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low plus 5.
4:38 PM PST Monday 16 November 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.
15 to 20 cm of snow will fall tonight as a moist warm front associated with an intense low pressure moves across the area.
