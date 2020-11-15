COVID Concerns – Fraser Health Closes Schools in Surrey, Delta, New West for Two Weeks – Cases at Mission and Matsqui Institutions

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, after seven COVID-19-positive cases were identified. As a precautionary measure to respond to this outbreak, Fraser Health has advised the Surrey School District to close Cambridge Elementary School for a two-week period to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school.

In addition, Fraser Health is working closely with the Delta School District to manage a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta. Six COVID-19-positive cases have been identified at this location. As a result of this cluster, the Delta School District has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close Jarvis Elementary School for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

In addition, Fraser Health is working closely with Al-Hidayah School, an independent school in New Westminster, to manage a cluster of COVID-19 cases at this location. Eight COVID-19-positive cases have been identified at the school. As a result of this cluster, Al-Hidayah School has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close the school for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the cluster.

As this is happening, a COVID flare up has been seen at both Matsqui and Mission Institutions. Correctoins Canada has been quite tight lipped about those cases, as they were hot spots back in the Spring when the pandemic was picking up steam.

