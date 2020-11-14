Chilliwack Chiefs to Officially Oversee the Junior Chiefs Spring Program

Cilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs will be taking over the Junior Chiefs Spring Hockey program, beginning this spring season. Barring any unforeseen circumstances due to COVID-19, our program will run from (roughly) April 1st to June 1st. The Chiefs organization and management staff feel that this is another important step for us to take to give back to our community with regards to quality hockey development for our young players.

“Our staff has made a conscious effort since day 1 to improve a lot of areas when it comes to engaging with our community. This is another one of those efforts. We have drastically improved our summer camps and programming, now we want to offer our best resources when it comes to offering a premier development program for our youth during the spring hockey season.” Said Chilliwack Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney before adding, “it has been important for us to ensure that we are able to provide a fantastic model, something that we have been working on building for some time now.”

Some of the areas where the Junior Chiefs will separate from the pack with regards to program benefits:

– Chilliwack Coliseum will be the home rink for all Junior Chiefs Development Programs.

– Cost effective, quality development, not only for the players, but the coaches as well.

– Coach seminars prior to the beginning of the season. We want our coaches to have a uniform approach to how we are developing our players, and will take the time to teach and introduce methods we feel will create success on and off the ice.

– 14-16 Team practices (All sessions at the Chilliwack Coliseum).

– Each team will take part in a minimum of 2 tournaments.

– Each Junior Chiefs team will have 5 skill development sessions run by a member of the Chiefs coaching staff- Brian Maloney, Brad Rihela, Andrew Shaw.

– Appearances from Chiefs players during practices (Player Mentorship).

The Chiefs will be running teams in the 2014-2010 age groups this season. A Tryout announcement will be released in short order, with tryouts running in late December here at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Cost for tryouts will be $60.00 for 2 sessions. If you wish to inquire or want to express interest in joining this program please contact Brad Rihela- brad@chilliwackchiefs.net. Coaches are also encouraged to express interest!