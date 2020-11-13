RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Lance Demare – Could be in Valley or Vancouver

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lance Darin Demare, 38 of Chilliwack. Police believe that Demare may be in Vancouver.

RCMP/Lance Demare

Lance DEMARE is described as:

Caucasian male.

Height: 178 (5’10).

Weight: 109 kgs (240 lbs)

Hair: Short Brown (shaved)

Eyes: Brown

As police continue to search for Lance Demare they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Lance’s well-being, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk media spokesperson for the UFVRD.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lance Demare is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).