Abby PD Searching for Ryan Allan Jeffrey on Out-Standing Domestic Violence Arrest Warrants

Posted By: Don Lehn November 13, 2020

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit is asking for your assistance in locating 39-year-old Ryan Allan JEFFREY who has two out-standing arrest warrants for breaching his release conditions. He may be using a yellow ’08 Kawasaki motorcycle. Have info? Call 604-859-5225.

