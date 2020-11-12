Watch for Deer: Rutting Season is Here

Fraser Valley – Bambi is rather attracting this time of year.

Drivers are advised to be watchful of deer, elk and moose while travelling along roads and highways throughout B.C., as rutting season increases these animals’ activity.

Rutting season is the annual mating time for deer, elk and moose. It occurs from late October to December, with the most activity seen in mid-November. During the rut, male deer show increased interest in female deer, as well as increased aggression toward other male deer, often causing animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings.

As this season poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collisions, travellers on B.C. highways are reminded to pay extra attention, especially when driving at dusk, dawn and night hours when these animals are most active.

Tips for avoiding deer-vehicle collisions: