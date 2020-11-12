Chilliwack FC Minor Soccer – Back on the Pitch – Monday November 16

Chilliwack – Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Office, viaSport BC, and BC Soccer, the Chilliwack FC Executive has decided to resume soccer activities with changes to field allocations and scheduling, effective Monday, November 16.

To capitalize on additional field availability and encourage further physical distancing, all U5/U6 Saturday games will be relocated to turf Field A at Townsend Park. U7-U10 activities will remain at Exhibition Field with schedule adjustments.

New schedules will be provided no later than Sunday, November 15.

Development teams in the BC Coastal Soccer League will not be able to travel outside of the Fraser Health Authority region at this time and their schedules have been updated to reflect that.

While the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated in recent updates that spectators should not be present at sports practices and games, the Chilliwack FC Executive will continue to allow for one supporter per participant to attend per the COVID-19 Return to Play Policy.

In a November 10 statement, Chilliwack City Council asked that masks be worn in all public spaces and civic facilities.

CFC’s COVID-19 Return to Play Policy requires that masks be worn by all participants and supporters from the parking lot to the field or designating seating area and the reverse, and whenever physical distancing cannot be achieved.

If a player is not feeling well, they are not to attend their scheduled session(s). If a player is not feeling well or has been instructed (by the BC COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool or by public health) to get a COVID-19 test and/or self-isolate, the parent of the player is required to notify Mark Lillicrap, Health and Safety Officer, via email to healthandsafety@chilliwackfc.com of the player’s illness. A doctor’s note or proof of a negative COVID-19 test may be required prior to the player’s return to play.