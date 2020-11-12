Boomerang Concert Series – #5 with Sarah Wills – HUB Theatre – November 21

Chilliwack — Shining the spotlight on musicians once again, Boomerang returns to Chilliwack with three fantastic bands! On November 21, Sarah Wills will head a lineup of musicians that will fill the theatre with fantastic jazz and even some rock and roll. Seats are limited due to social distancing protocols, so get your tickets soon so you can experience a stellar lineup of musicians.

“The concert should be a wonderfully relaxing night filled with jazz of all sorts and some acoustic rock. We have three sets that showcase acoustic rock, gypsy jazz, and then classic jazz combos of swings and sorts,” explains Sarah Wills. “All the musicians in it are people I’ve played with or have been fellow music acquaintances with, and I’m happy I get to play with some of them again. The journey of getting this concert together has been a big roller-coaster, but the people that have been working on this concert with me have made that process a breeze so we can create a great night of music and R&R when it’s needed most!”

Sarah Wills

Boomerang Five is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm. For more information, call the Centre Box Office 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Boomerang Five is generously sponsored by: Prime Signs, Black Press, the Department of Canadian Heritage, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

All performances will be held under the current public health order for Gatherings and Events and are limited to fifty patrons. Seating is spaced out with a maximum bubble size of six patrons, and all audience members must wear a mask when not in their theatre seats. If you would like to know more about our enhanced operating protocols, you can view them on the Chilliwack Cultural Centre website.

Provincial Health has confirmed that live performances in theatres that have and are following robust COVID-19 Safety Plans are not subject to the current ban on all social gatherings for the Fraser Health region as long as we are in full compliance with all previous Public Health Orders. The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is working with the British Columbia Touring Council’s COVID-19 Task Force and ActSafe to ensure we are in full compliance with all Public Health Orders.