Kent Celebration 125 Podcast: Part 1 of a 2-part Look at the Life of Ted Westlin Jr (VIDEO)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Another edition of the Kent Celebration 125 Podcasts: Part 1 of a 2-part Look at the Life of Ted Westlin Jr.

Ted Westlin Jr has been a schoolteacher, farmer, district council member and more. Ted talks about his parents and family, his growing up in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley, sports (especially golf), square dancing and some colourful experiences along the way. This John Henry Oliver production is a non-profit project in association with the District of Kent’s 125th-anniversary sub-committee. References are made in this podcast to the two-volume Memories book which came out in honour of the 100th birthday for the district in 1995. Memories is available at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum. Thanks for your support of this project. https://agassizharrisonmuseum.org

Part 2 of this particular interview will be posted Monday November 16th.