Hallmark MOW Filmed in Hope – Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
Hallmark Channel/ A Xmas Tree Grows in Colorado - Filmed in Hope

Posted By: Don Lehn November 10, 2020

Hope – Hope, B.C. ALWAYS looks good on the big screen. Brian McKinney, the Information counsellor at the Hope Visitor Centre in Hope, and biggest RAMBO cheerleader, shared something very cool.

On November 24, the Hallmark Channel will air “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado”. (No it has nothing to do with the first Rambo”First Blood” movie – inside joke).

Hallmark Channel/ A Xmas Tree Grows in Colorado – Filmed in Hope

It was filmed in Hope ! Click the link here:

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hallmarkchannel.com%2Fa-christmas-tree-grows-in-colorado%2Fvideos%2Fon-location-a-christmas-tree-grows-in-colorado%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3SLWxVvPCfv0IRQmQm1Efa9GBPL4LG6DLLxg_GqGr7ncIkrB_8z3TWBLc&h=AT0931nroO_S5LCI9nPZ-laesTxXz7YFGts-GzeoJBOV5Xx0ImJvorAF-DF_Y1UOYFkWeod7kgVnoc75UHGUaTNdltOLU9H-MMB5-vbuliRuIo-uN1b9j9FVjvsaDVzRFUH1Yu8h4L2WqlI67mDW&tn=H-R&c[0]=AT1hwWYwM_jaRfSXzNeL4iZTQHVkZIramj7QqmGyaNzNeyAOCIaXCzEKEyc1BGNkk-8aQ9WNa0xgSpd9FsYIgPqYjj0C2DdRDAnsXQP-IdGyChuONxRbVqJ6-8GNemEkBa32v4y-2lJ4aSU66wA5Q4Cr0iI

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Hallmark MOW Filmed in Hope – Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.