Hallmark MOW Filmed in Hope – Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

Hope – Hope, B.C. ALWAYS looks good on the big screen. Brian McKinney, the Information counsellor at the Hope Visitor Centre in Hope, and biggest RAMBO cheerleader, shared something very cool.
On November 24, the Hallmark Channel will air “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado”. (No it has nothing to do with the first Rambo”First Blood” movie – inside joke).
It was filmed in Hope ! Click the link here:
