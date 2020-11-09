Group Fitness Classes etc Suspended at both Chilliwack Leisure Centres Until November 23

Chilliwack – In accordance with this past weekend’s decree from PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry and trying to flatten the COVID curver, RecExChilliwack have suspended fitness classes at both the Landing Leisure Centre and Cheam Leisure Centre.
