Final Count for Elections BC – Kelli Paddon WINS Chilliwack-Kent, Pam Alexis WINS Abbotsford-Mission

Victoria/Fraser Valley – While we watched the US ballot count, Elections BC was busy with their own. Three riding’s in the Fraser Valley were under the watchful eye.

In Chilliwack, as of 5:15PM Saturday, the ballots were still being counted between the NDP’s Dan Coulter and the Liberal’s John Martin although Martin has already conceded to Coulter.

In Chilliwack-Kent, the NDP’s Kelli Paddon has defeated former Liberal/Indie Laurie Throness by almost 1300 votes. Paddon is only the second NDP candidate to win the riding. The first was Gwen O Mahoney (2012-2013).

From Elections BC – 10 AM Sunday

Chilliwack-Kent Eli Gagné Libertarian 278 1.22% Jeff Hammersmark BC Green Party 1,822 8.03% Jason Lum Independent 5,370 23.65% Kelli Paddon BC NDP 8,268 36.42% Laurie Throness BC Liberal Party 6,964 30.68% 22,702 100%

Chilliwack Josue Anderson Independent 246 1.54% Andrew Coombes Libertarian 172 1.08% Tim Cooper BC Green Party 1,702 10.65% Dan Coulter BC NDP 6,552 41.00% Diane Janzen Conservative 2,703 16.91% John Martin BC Liberal Party 4,605 28.82% 15,980 100%

In Abbotsford-Mission, NDP’er ( and Mission Mayor) Pam Alexis defeated Liberal Simon Gibson. Pam Alexis posted to Facebook:

Abbotsford-Mission Aeriol Alderking Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 595 2.36% Pam Alexis BC NDP 10,364 41.07% Stephen Fowler BC Green Party 2,667 10.57% Simon Gibson BC Liberal Party 9,620 38.12% Trevor Hamilton Conservative 1,989 7.88% 25,235 100%

This (Saturday) afternoon, following the final count, I was declared MLA-elect for Abbotsford-Mission by Elections BC.I want to thank the voters in Abbotsford-Mission for putting their trust in me, and in John Horgan and the BC NDP.I also want to thank Simon Gibson for his years of service to our community.It is a privilege to be able to serve our communities. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am no stranger to hard work.Elections require a lot of work and effort by many players. It’s important to recognize the hundreds of Elections BC staff who worked so hard to ensure the integrity of our democratic process and deliver a safe and well-run election.And of course, none of this would have been possible without my campaign team, made up of many volunteers. Thank you all for your support!

Simon Gibson (l) and Pam Alexis – Alexis/Facebook

Over the NDP will still have their majority, but there remains about a dozen ridings to be finalized to see how large that majority will be.