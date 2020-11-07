PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry Clamps Down on Social Gatherings (No Visits with Friends Indoors) As COVID Numbers Continue to Spike (VIDEO of Media Conference)

Fraser Valley (with files from Global/CTV) – For the next two weeks, residents in both Fraser Health and the Vancouver Coastal Health regions are essentially, on lockdown.

At a rare Saturday afternoon press briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the BC PHO Provincial Health Officer, laid down the law. The numbers back her up.

567 new BC #COVID19 cases Saturday day (411 in Fraser Health alone). Fraser Health has been leading the way ( recent) in cases including Chilliwack Schools and a Dance academy.

Effective 10PM Saturday night, no social gatherings (i.e. no visits with friends indoors) allowed in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal until November 23. All spin classes, dance, yoga, fitness classes suspended for two weeks.

Churches can remain open, so long as they continue to abide by existing regulations.

In a nut shell (view Dr. Henry Video below:)

The new orders focus on four areas, Henry said: social gatherings, travel, indoor group physical activities and workplace safety.

“We made the decision that we needed to take time-limited, additional measures to reduce the rapidly increasing transmission rates here,” Henry said about the two health authorities impacted by the restrictions.

“It does not mean we’re out of the woods and we can back off in other areas of the province. It just means we need to keep holding the fort there.”

Social gatherings

For social gatherings, Henry said there are to be no social gatherings none of any size with anyone besides your immediate household. That includes indoor gatherings of fewer than 50 people, even in controlled settings.

“I know this is hard. I know we don’t want to have to be doing this,” she said. “This is a time-limited order. But this is what we need to do now.”

Weddings and funerals may proceed, Henry said, but only among members of an immediate household. Receptions aren’t permitted, even if they’re outside.

Travel

When it comes to travel, Henry said travel to areas in and outside Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health should be limited to “essential travel only.”

Indoor physical activities

“In terms of group physical activities, this is an area where we have seen spread in multiple different settings,” she said.

Because of that, businesses, recreation centres or other facilities that organize or operate indoor group physical activities must stop holding those activities “until updated COVID-19 safety plans are in place,” Henry said.

While individual practices and drills are allowed, indoor sports where physically distancing can’t be maintained must be suspended for the two-week period.

Workplaces

For workplaces, Henry said businesses must conduct “active, in-person screening according to COVID safety plans for their workers on-site.”

Businesses must also ensure that workers and customers maintain physical distancing and wear masks when appropriate.

Henry said businesses who don’t follow COVID-19 safety plans “religiously” are at risk of being shut down.

The top doctor also said businesses should consider “actively supporting people working from home” where possible.

Restrictions to party buses, limos

Henry announced a separate order for party buses and group limos. They must stop operating “until further notice,” she said.

One concern raised to FVN was that of places like the Chilliwack Alano Club, who provide AA , Alanon and CA/NA meetings. Fraser Health told FVN that until more clarity is coming, it would be wise to close for the weekend and wait for more”clarity on the issue of those meetings”. The Alano has been doing contact tracing for all meetings and received a clean bill of health from Fraser Health.

Are they legal, Paul Dorosheno with Acumen Law in Vancouver says – YES!

She’s laying down the law.

