chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “CTNBC Election Night Coverage!” Season 2, Episode 8 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “CTNBC Election Night Coverage!” Season 2, Episode 8.

Chilliwack Tonight! is converted to CTNBC’s Election Night! Join Joke, Rachel, Blanderson, Ollie, and Steve and their guests for complete election night coverage!

We also manage to squeak in some amazing performances from our musical guest Not Mentall Prepared and their performance of the Chilliwack Tonight! theme song, “Cuttin’ Out!”.

Chilliwack Twilight! this week…BABY OH BABY!

The good fun includes special guests Kelli Paddon, Josue Anderson and Steve Elliott!

