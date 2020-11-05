Harrison Festival Virtual Artisan Market – November 26 – 29

Harrison – The Harrison Festival annouces a novel idea for this year of the pandemic.

It’s a new project the Harrison Festival is taking on. Virtual Artisan Market on Nov. 26-29th on the harrisonfestival.com. With rising covid numbers and the busy shopping season ahead of us, Festival organizers thought it would be a great idea to put help out many of the artists that have been affected by the lack of market space they are used to occupying this time of year.

The market is including Harrison small businesses, non-profit arts organizations, and artistic service providers like private music instructors, painting classes, etc.. The Festival is not making any money by hosting this, but wish to help continue the long tradition of fostering art and creativity within the community.

For more information, contact Bryan Cutler

Harrison Festival Society

Office 604.796.3664

Direct 604.996.2297

www.harrisonfestival.com