Chilliwack FC Pauses The Season Until November 16 – Re COVID Protocol

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC will pause the minor soccer season until Monday November 16 er per COVID precautions.

From their release to parents, players and media:

As we move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, given its ever-changing nature the Chilliwack FC Executive is continuously re-evaluating the organization’s positions and policies. We continue to monitor the situation and refer to the guidance of local municipal and health authorities as needed. As previously stated, we value input from community leaders as well as our members. While we’ve received more positive than negative feedback for our decision to continue with regular scheduled programming, heightened concern remains.

We are extremely sensitive to that and the feedback of our membership. Out-of-town teams have also expressed apprehension to playing in Chilliwack at this time.

While we continue to believe it is a parent’s choice as to whether their child participates in our programs, we feel it is in the best interest of our organization that we pause all activities effective immediately until Monday, November 16.

These activities include all practices and games from the U4 level through to Adult.

The Chilliwack FC Executive wishes to thank all those who expressed support for our previous decision and also extends our appreciation to those who shared their concerns with us. Please know the Executive truly cares for the health and safety of the membership of Chilliwack FC and our community. We will re-evaluate this temporary closure next week based on the information available at that time. We fully anticipate finishing the remainder of the Fall/Winter season.