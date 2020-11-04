Tourism Chilliwack – A Very Merry Shopportunity

What it is:



Shopportunity is a customer-engagement campaign that will encourage people to shop and dine locally throughout the holiday shopping season! It consists of a folding Chilliwack map indicating locations for all

participating businesses and will host a passport-style stamp space as well.

The campaign will be supported by a significant amount of social media and local advertising



What you can expect:

• Increased foot traffic and customer engagement

• Social Media exposure on all partner platforms including CERN

• Radio and Print support

• Live Contest Give-Aways with Trevor McDonald



The idea:



Consumers will pick up a map at any participating business, use this as a guide to Shop Local, Eat Local, Support Local and win some great prizes along the way! All they have to do is visit the participating businesses, make a purchase and get a stamp. Once the consumer is finished their holiday shopping and dining, they can drop the maps with their stamps at one of our selected drop locations to be entered into a draw to win some fabulous prizes.



Participating businesses will require the following:

• Provide us with a $25 gift card for use as a prize in the campaign

• Host a poster outlining the details as well as keep maps on site for distribution

• Provide consumers with a stamp upon making a purchase

• Share the campaign on your social channels

• Have the ability to do your own in-store promotion (we will help you promote if you let us know in advance)

• Donate an item or more gift cards of $25 or more in value to participate in our LIVE contest giveaways and get some extra exposure



All of this for just $25 – call now to reserve your space!

Must register by Friday, November 13th, 2020 to participate.



To register, email Leanna at leanna@chilliwackchamber.com