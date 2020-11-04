Op/Ed – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Statement on Pandemic and Local Business

Chilliwack (Opinion/Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce/Leanna Kemp – Executive Director) – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce would like to address the recent events regarding COVID-1919 and the impact this is having on local businesses.

The reality is that the Pandemic has finally hit Chilliwack.We are seeing this now in businesses, in schools,in sports and in our community. With no vaccine in the near future and no fool proof way of preventing it 100%, unfortunately this may only be the beginning.

As we move forward, it is important to remember that none of us are immune to what is happening and the reality is that this could happen to any business, organization or individual here in our community. There is no time like the present to be kind, compassionate and supportive to those around us.

We are all human and we are all affected by this pandemic in some way, some worse than others. We would like to remind you of the protocols that have been recommended and put in place to keep our communities safe and healthy

•Keep gatherings in private homes and backyards to your own household plus a maximum of your “safe six”

•Ask any guests to your home or place of work if they are experiencing any symptoms

•Make sure guests have a place to wash their hands

•Avoid physical contact with your guests

•Visit in large, well ventilated rooms

•Wear a mask to protect those around you

•Practice Social and Physical distancing when in public spaces

•Follow businesses protocols out of respect for others not because you are being “told” what to do

6 months ago when this started, we stood together, we applauded the efforts of businesses and individuals as they made quick changes to adapt to the changing environments, we saw volunteerism and kindness efforts kick up a notch. We stood together and flattened the curve. We know when we work together,we are better together and we will all get through this.

#chilliwacktogether