Chilliwack Division of Family Practice – Drive In Flu Shots at Heritage Park, Starting Tuesday November 3

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Division of Family Practice, Fraser Health, City of Chilliwack, and Chilliwack Heritage Park are partnering to bring you the first ever Mass Immunization Flu Clinic for our communities INSIDE Heritage Park – November 3, 4, 9 & 10.

Roll up your sleeve, drive inside, park for a few minutes for your shot, and proceed to the parking lot for 15 minutes for an observation period.

Pre-registration is required (one per vehicle: https://chilliwackflushot.myhealthinfo.ca

Be sure to print the consent form you get in your confirmation email, complete one per person getting the shot, and bring it with you. Wear a mask to keep teams safe, and short sleeves for quick access for your flu shot.

Open to all ages!

Chilliwack Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way – be sure to register ASAP as spaces will fill up.

NOTE: FOOD DRIVE: Organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items to support the The Salvation Army Chilliwack Community Food Bank. Please give generously!