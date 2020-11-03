Chilliwack Council This Week – Recommendations on Street Art, One Way Traffic on One Block of Princess and Victoria

Chilliwack – Plenty of recommendations are to be put forth to council and city staff at the November 3 City Council Meeting.

First, a recommendation that Council direct Staff to consult with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, businesses, and property owners on Victoria Avenue and Princess Avenue, between Young Road and Nowell Street, about the proposal to convert from two-way traffic to one-way traffic to increase available street parking.

City of Chilliwack

Second, a recommendation that Council approve the placement of a mural at 45949 Wellington Avenue, as depicted in the rendering contained within the Staff Report dated October 26, 2020. This from the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

City of Chilliwack

Third, a recommendation that Council approve the placement of a temporary public art piece at 45929 Wellington Avenue (Sticky’s Old location) , as depicted in the rendering contained within the Staff Report dated October 28, 2020.