COVID Cases at Over 10 Chilliwack Schools Plus Hope Secondary

Chilliwack/Hope – What has become a routine notice from Fraser health. This time it was a notice sent to parents on Sunday evening, of a coronavirus case of an “individual” at Hope Secondary School.
10 other Chilliwack Schools also have reported cases and GW Graham has put a hold on athletics for the week as a precautionary point.
Again, Fraser Health will not say if this is a student, teacher, staff or volunteer. Students are asked to go to class.
The list of current cases at Chilliwack schools:
Ecole La Vérendrye
G.W. Graham secondary
Unsworth elementary
Little Mountain elementary
Vedder middle
A.D. Rundle middle
Vedder elementary
Chilliwack Senior secondary
Rosedale Traditional elementary
Sardis secondary
Unity Christian School
Chilliwack middle school
