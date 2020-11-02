COVID Cases at Over 10 Chilliwack Schools Plus Hope Secondary

Chilliwack/Hope – What has become a routine notice from Fraser health. This time it was a notice sent to parents on Sunday evening, of a coronavirus case of an “individual” at Hope Secondary School.

10 other Chilliwack Schools also have reported cases and GW Graham has put a hold on athletics for the week as a precautionary point.

Again, Fraser Health will not say if this is a student, teacher, staff or volunteer. Students are asked to go to class.

The list of current cases at Chilliwack schools:

Ecole La Vérendrye

G.W. Graham secondary

Unsworth elementary

Little Mountain elementary

Vedder middle

A.D. Rundle middle

Vedder elementary

Chilliwack Senior secondary

Rosedale Traditional elementary

Sardis secondary

Unity Christian School

Chilliwack middle school