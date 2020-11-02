Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season

Chilliwack – Even though no one has become ill from the coronavirus, the Chilliack Board of Directors sent out a message on Sunday night, stating that they could no longer continue with the 2020 minor football season.

We’ll see you next season.

The irony is that the Chilliwack Giants COVID masks were selling well, but that could not save the season.

Safety is paramount.

Chris Clark, the President of the Chilliwack Minor Football Association signed the statement:

To the Giants Family:

Due to increased numbers of Covid exposures and cases in our Chilliwack/Fraser Health community, it is with heavy hearts that the Giants Executive has voted to cancel the remainder of the fall season.Although there are no current diagnosed cases in the Giants Association, we feel it is prudent at this time to protect those that are part of our Association. We are very happy that we were able to have the amount of practices and scrimmages that we did this year, and we are looking forward to more activities in the future, so please stay tuned for that. Thanks again to all of the players, parents, coaches and other health/safety volunteers that worked with us during the past few months in order to have the success that we did.

Regards,

Chris Clark

President

Chilliwack Minor Football Association