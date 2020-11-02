Chiefs Acquire Defenseman Jackson Munro from Alberni Valley

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired 2000-born Brown University commit Jackson Munro from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in exchange for future considerations.

Munro, a Vancouver native, brings extensive experience to the Chiefs blueline having played 3 seasons in the BCHL for the Merritt Centennials and the Bulldogs. Last season, Munro tallied 6 goals and 20 assists in 47 games, while adding 30 minutes in penalties.

“With injury concerns, and the ability to increase our roster size this season, we ultimately decided that Jackson was a player we felt could really help our team take the next step.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney. “We have been fans of Jackson’s game for quite some time, and look forward to adding his veteran presence and playoff experience to our lineup.” When asked for his thoughts on the trade, Munro spoke to his excitement to get started in Chilliwack. “ I’m really excited to join the Chiefs, I have heard nothing but good things about the team and organization. I am really happy to a part of a highly-skilled group that will be in contention to do great things this year.”