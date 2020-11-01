Registration Opens November 16th for Imagine High – Arts and Tech High School in Chilliwack – chillTV Interview This Week

Chilliwack – It’s almost ready and “the waiting is the hardest part” (Thank you Tom Petty).

chillTV will be interviewing Imagine High’s Principal Brooke Haller and Executive Assistant Joanne Britton for chillTV’s News of the Week, airing at 5PM Thursday on the chillTV YouTube Channel.

Registration opens November 16.

You can find information about Imagine High on the school website here: https://imagine.sd33.bc.ca/

You can follow Imagine High on Twitter, FB and Instagram: @imaginesd33

Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary opens in September 2021 for students in grades 9 – 10. Imagine High is a public school of choice within the Chilliwack School District, situated on the former site of the University of the Fraser Valley on Yale Road. By 2023 the school will house up to 700 students from grades 9 – 12. Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary will be an innovative and vibrant school community, fostering and celebrating creativity, where students will find meaning and contribute to the community within our school and beyond. The school will boast music, dance and art studios, a high-end theatre, culinary arts spaces, cutting edge technologies and a brand new gymnasium. Aside from the outstanding facility and learning resources, the school will offer an innovative approach to teaching and learning that reflects current research.