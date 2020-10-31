UFV Sports Saturday – TWU Women’s Soccer Beat Cascades 2-0

Fraser Valley – The Spartans picked up goals from both their co-captains, Elizabeth Hicks (Surrey, B.C.) and Kristen Sakaki (Surrey, B.C.), en route to a 2-0 win over visiting Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon at Chase Office Field.



The Spartans opened the scoring early in the match, when Hicks beat Cascades goalkeeper Andrea Perkovic in the box off a cross to make it 1-0 in the 12th minute. TWU’s Sakaki then stretched the Spartans lead to 2-0 in the 75th minute, beating Cascades’ Joven Sandhu with a left foot strike.

TWU starting netminder Hannah Miller (Langley) played all 90-minutes to pick up her third clean sheet of the exhibition schedule.

TWU is now 4-1 in their 2020-21 exhibition schedule. After losing 1-0 on the road to UBC (Oct. 9), the Spartans have won four consecutive matches, including a 3-0 home win over Fraser Valley two weeks ago (Oct. 16).

With the Canada West soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19, the Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents for the 2020-21 season.

In a normal season, this weekend would have been scheduled for the Canada West Final Four.