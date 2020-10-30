chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 29, 2020 – Mayor Popove Warning to Parents Abusing Soccer Volunteers (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 29, 2020 – Mayor Popove Warning to Parents Abusing Soccer Volunteers.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The Provincial Election is over for one riding, and another waits for mail in ballots.

-Remembrance Day ceremonies are not for the public— due to COVID.

-Chilliwack Private School closes for the week due to the Coronavirus.

AND

A positive COVID Test in the BCHL.

Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove

chillTV Interview: BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb

Special Hallwe’en Interview: “Mrs. Doubtfire”

