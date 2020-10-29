Ryan Dyck – Chilliwack Photographer, Documenting Halloween Homes in Photos and Video (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Ryan Dyck (Ryan Dyck Photography) has shared some incredible photos and video of the scary ways that homeowners have worked to get their houses ready for this pandemic version or Halloween.
