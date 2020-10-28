Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections On Line – Friday October 30

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections will be On Line – Friday October 30.
This is to elect a Board Chair, Vice Chair, BCPSEA Representative and Alternate, and BCSTA Provincial Councilor Representative and Alternate.
Pending a change in the results of the recent Provincial Election results, Current Board Chair Dan Coulter will become Chilliwack MLA therefore, his seat will need to be filled.
NOTE – The Special Regular Board Meeting: Elections Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website:
There is no public participation during a Special Regular Election Meeting. This meeting will be recorded and livestreamed.
