Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections On Line – Friday October 30

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections will be On Line – Friday October 30.

This is to elect a Board Chair, Vice Chair, BCPSEA Representative and Alternate, and BCSTA Provincial Councilor Representative and Alternate.

Pending a change in the results of the recent Provincial Election results, Current Board Chair Dan Coulter will become Chilliwack MLA therefore, his seat will need to be filled.

NOTE – The Special Regular Board Meeting: Elections Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website:

https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021