Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Orders Limits on Gatherings in Private Homes to Immediate Household, Plus Six Others + Masks “Expected” Indoors

Victoria – With Halloween and eventually Christmas parties on the horizon, the BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new health order.

The order limits gatherings in private homes to no more than immediate household, plus six additional others.

Henry said for those who choose to disregard the order, enforcement will be stepped up.

She says there will be an immediate focus on the Fraser Health region due to the increase of transmission there.

On Monday, BC reported 817 new cases of COVID-19, and three additional COVID-related deaths over a three day period. That is a new weekend total case record. Dr. Henry also stated that while not mandatory (yet) masks are “expected” indoors.

