Circus Luminus!- Cultural Centre – November 8

Chilliwack – — Elegant acrobatics, graceful aerials and stunning choreography will fill the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as the incredible circus performers of CircusWest return to Chilliwack on November 8 with Circus Luminus! Seats are limited due to social distancing protocols, so get your tickets soon so you can experience these fantastic artists as they explore the places that bring them joy through their art form.

In a time of constant flux, CircusWest’s performers have taken the time to reflect and find ways to explore this new world. In a series of solo acts, these performers use a blend of circus and storytelling to showcase how they have chosen to thrive in this new world. They will invite you into their worlds as they shake off the constraints of social networks and isolation, in these wonderfully unique and beautiful acts.

“Circus Luminus is a show that features the unique talents of young circus artists as they present solo acts inspired by a desire to express themselves in a time that has been marked with isolation and limitations,” explains artistic director Jay Nunns. “Circus Luminus represents their happy place where they can express themselves and channel their pent up energy into positive artistic and creative endeavours.”

Originally starting in 1984, CircusWest is Vancouver’s circus performance arts society. The non-profit charity school provides individuals of all ages the opportunity to explore circus arts in an encouraging and non-competitive environment, helping develop technique and performance skills, passion, confidence, and a sense of community. Each year CircusWest creates a unique and astonishing production, and each performance is guaranteed to leave you in total awe.

Circus Luminus is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 8, 2020 at 2:00 & 7:30 pm.

All performances will be held under the current public health order and are limited to fifty patrons. Seating is spaced out with a maximum bubble size of six patrons, and all audience members must wear a mask when not in their theatre seats. If you would like to know more about our enhanced operating protocol and CODIV-19 safety plan, you can view it on the Chilliwack Cultural Centre website.