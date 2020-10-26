Chiefs Card Local Product Lucas Bourdon – Stays On For The Season

Chilliwack The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that they have committed to 2003-born defenseman Lucas Bourdon for the remainder of the 2020-21 BCHL Season.

Bourdon, a Chilliwack native, was slated to suit up for the Chilliwack Jets this upcoming season after a successful extended training camp period with the Chiefs.

Due to injuries on the back end, the Chiefs found themselves in a position to potentially add another player to their defensive group. “Lucas made a lasting impression on our staff throughout our training camp. His work ethic and attention to detail is very encouraging, and he had a great summer as far as training is concerned.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “He is a young player that we feel will be able to develop in the situation that we now have available to him, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to progress his game.”

Bourdon is a steady defender who suited up last season for the U18 Valley West Giants. With Valley West, Bourdon tallied 3 goals, 8 assists for 11 points in 40 games played. When asked his thoughts about his recent commitment, Bourdon spoke to his excitement to get to work. “I feel extremely honoured and excited, being a hometown kid this feels great.

Every young kid in Chilliwack grows up wanting to play for the Chilliwack Chiefs. I just want to put the work in on and off the ice, and come to the rink every day ready to work hard.

Thank you to my family and the training staff at Club XO for all of their help and support.” Said Bourdon.