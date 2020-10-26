2020 CCS “I Care Campaign” – Goal is $110K for 7000 Residents

Chilliwack – The CCS Chilliwack Community Services “I Care Campaign” for Chilliwack Community Services, is where they canvass the community for donations. Even during this time of the pandemic, people have been extremely generous.

In the first week, CCS received $14,000. The goal is $110,000 and this can be monitored weekly on the website www.comserv.bc.ca/i-care/ or on social media pages.

CCS has been successful in the past 3 years to raise over $100,000 due to the community’s extreme generosity.

CCS serves close to 7000 Chilliwack residents a year.