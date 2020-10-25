Chilliwack Remembrance Day Ceremonies will be a Closed Event and LIVE STREAMED to the Public (LINKS)

Chilliwack – Due to the current and ongoing Covid-19 Health and Safety regulations, both the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 280 Vedder Golden and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #4 Chilliwack B.C. Remembrance day ceremonies with be restricted.

Shawneen Edwards of the Chilliwack Legion, was testing Facebook live for their virtual coverage on Thursday afternoon (Oct 22) and gave FVN andf chillTV the heads up.

The services will be open only to essential personnel involved in running the service and invited guests. The Legion deeply regret that no one else will be permitted on the grounds during the service or inside Branch 4 or 280 following the service except essential personnel and invited guests, to a max. of 50 people.

After 1 pm, you can visit the cenotaph to pay your respects and lay your poppy or your wreath, but please, follow safe social distancing guidelines – let’s continue to keep each other safe.

While organizers must discourage in-person participation from 6 am to 1 pm, they invite you to watch a live streaming of the service beginning at approximately 10:35AM on Wed. November 11th, 2020 on the respective Facebook pages at:

Vedder – https://www.facebook.com/rcl280

Chilliwack – https://www.facebook.com/RCL4ChilliwackBC