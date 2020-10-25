BC NDP Get Their Majority – NDP’s Coulter Wins Chilliwack, Chilliwack-Kent and Other Valley Ridings – Too Close To Call – (chillTV VIDEO Re-Cap)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – For the first time in BC Political History, an NDP government has won a re-election.

Premier John Horgan goes back to Victoria with a majority. As of 11PM Saturday night, the NDP were leading or elected in 55 ridings, the Liberals with 29 seats and the Greens with 3. The greens needed two seats to retain official party status.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson did not officially make a concession speech although looking pale and withdrawn thanked his supporters and volunteers.

NDP’s Dan Coulter, Chilliwack’s School Board Chair upends Liberal John Martin and stops the Liberal stronghold on the riding.

It looks like Dan Coulter is next MLA in Chilliwack. Huge congratulations my friend. I know you will work hard for this city that we both love. — John Martin (@JohnMartinCHWK) October 25, 2020

Chilliwack-Kent is not so cut and dried. Kelli Paddon of the NDP and former Liberal now Independent Laurie Throness were in a dead heat with another indie, Jason Lum, making a strong showing. The 700 thousand + mail in ballots will play a roll in the final tally. But that won’t happen until November 13.

Elections BC Results as of October 24, 2020 11:45 p.m.

Chilliwack Josue Anderson Independent 205 1.72% Andrew Coombes Libertarian 144 1.21% Tim Cooper BC Green Party 1,294 10.86% Dan Coulter BC NDP 4,575 38.39% Diane Janzen Conservative 2,189 18.37% John Martin BC Liberal Party 3,511 29.46% 81 of 82 ballot boxes reported 11,918 100%

Chilliwack-Kent Eli Gagné Libertarian 239 1.53% Jeff Hammersmark BC Green Party 1,326 8.49% Jason Lum Independent 3,842 24.61% Kelli Paddon BC NDP 5,199 33.31% Laurie Throness BC Liberal Party 5,004 32.06% 88 of 89 ballot boxes reported 15,610 100%