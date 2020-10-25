2020 Rotary Book Sale – Part Two – October 25 to 31 at Heritage Park

Chilliwack – It was August 29th and outdoors as well.

On their Facebook page, it was billed as Rotary’s “IT’S Outside, BOOK Sale!” · Hosted by Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Well, let’s do it AGAIN! , October 25 to 31 at 9 AM PDT – 6 PM PDT at Heritage Park.

Once again. the sale is cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.Net proceeds from our book sale help to fund many of local Rotary projects.

Since 1984, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack has held the annual book sale to raise funds for community and international projects. Throughout the year, a dedicated team of Rotarians, friends and community members sort donated books from the community.

For more information, contact https://www.chilliwackrotary.com/book

Chilliwack Rotary had received a lot of feedback that people were running out of books to read during this summer of pandemic, but that’s no reason to panic! And the response was so great, that round two is coming up.

