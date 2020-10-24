Surrey Eagle Test COVID Positive – BCHL Halts Games For Eagles and Another for Chiefs

Fraser Valley – The BCHL League office received notice Saturday morning that one member of the Surrey Eagles has tested positive for COVID-19. The league immediately reached out to the Provincial Health Office (PHO) for direction as per the accepted plan and they have responded that Fraser Health will contact the team.

At this point, the athlete has been placed in a 14-day quarantine and all other players and team personnel have been tested and we are awaiting results.

Meanwhile, in the interest of caution, the exhibition game Saturday afternoon between the Eagles and the Langley Rivermen has been postponed.

The BCHL also postponed the Coquitlam Express vs. Chilliwack Chiefs exhibition game that was scheduled for Saturday night, while the league await further direction from Fraser Health.